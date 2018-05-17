Arkansas court rejects condemned man's bad lawyers claim

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a death row prisoner convicted of killing a man during a robbery that netted him $20 and a gun.

Brandon Lacy's new lawyers say he suffers from alcohol-fueled amnesia and other substance abuse. Lacy wanted the court to void his death sentence, saying his trial lawyers were ineffective.

The justices rejected that argument Thursday. The court said Lacy's trial team explored his mental problems but, as part of its strategy, didn't present all of them to jurors. Justices also noted Lacy's lawyers argued for a life term.

Randy Walker died in 2007. Prosecutors say Lacy hit Walker twice in the head with a fireplace poker, stabbed him, slit his throat and set his trailer on fire. A co-defendant is serving life without parole.