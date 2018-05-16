Greitens' lawyers want to publicly question witnesses

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the media on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greitens declared victory Monday as prosecutors abruptly dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he had taken a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the media on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greitens declared victory Monday as prosecutors abruptly dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he had taken a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to be able to publicly question a woman with whom he had an affair, as well as any other witnesses whose testimony could be used to try to impeach him.

Lawyers representing Greitens' office engaged in a sometimes tense and confrontational discussion Wednesday with members of a special House committee that has been investigating allegations against Greitens.

The attorneys want the House to establish rules allowing them to call and cross-examine witnesses during a special legislative session that is to begin Friday.

House committee members said they, too, want a public hearing process that gets to the truth. They want Greitens to testify, which he so far has not done.

Until now, the committee has taken witness testimony in secret.