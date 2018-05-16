Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary gets tough on immigration

A Georgia gubernatorial candidate touring the state in a "deportation bus" is greeted with protests by immigrants and other residents in Clarkston, Ga., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. State Sen. Michael Williams, who trails in public polling, has received condemnation for the move just days before voters make their choice in the May 22 primary elections. (AP Photo/Benjamin Nadler)

CLARKSTON, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's Republican primary for governor is shaping up as a contest over who's toughest on illegal immigration, with campaigns featuring a "deportation bus" and tough talk about "criminal illegal aliens."

GOP candidate Michael Williams says his bus will visit what he calls Georgia's "dangerous sanctuary cities." The former state co-chair for Donald Trump's presidential campaign says he wants to send undocumented immigrants "home."

Protesters who saw the bus's appearance Wednesday in Clarkston, a city near Atlanta that has welcomed immigrants and refugees, say Williams is using scare tactics to demonize immigrants.

Tuesday's upcoming five-candidate GOP primary appears headed for a runoff though Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is seen as the front-runner.