Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary gets tough on immigration

CLARKSTON, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's Republican primary for governor is shaping up as a contest over who's toughest on illegal immigration, with campaigns featuring a "deportation bus" and tough talk about "criminal illegal aliens."
GOP candidate Michael Williams says his bus will visit what he calls Georgia's "dangerous sanctuary cities." The former state co-chair for Donald Trump's presidential campaign says he wants to send undocumented immigrants "home."
Protesters who saw the bus's appearance Wednesday in Clarkston, a city near Atlanta that has welcomed immigrants and refugees, say Williams is using scare tactics to demonize immigrants.
Tuesday's upcoming five-candidate GOP primary appears headed for a runoff though Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is seen as the front-runner.