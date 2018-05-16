Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

FILE - In a Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Dr. Jerome Adams waits to be sworn in as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines flight Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to Jackson, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines jet headed Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

Adams tweeted the call went out requesting a doctor. He didn't give details about the emergency, but says the person is now doing well and like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman confirmed the tweet came from Adams.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, was traveling to Mississippi ahead of public events Thursday, including a panel discussion on opioid abuse.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant later tweeted back: "Nice job, Dr. Adams!"