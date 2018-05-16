After assault tweets, Pauley Perrette of 'NCIS' thanks CBS

FILE - In this May 21, 2016 file photo, Pauley Perrette attends "An Evening with Women" held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Perrette says CBS has always been good to her and has always had her back, days after she said she suffered â€œmultiple physical assaultsâ€� before leaving â€œNCISâ€� after 15 seasons. Perrette tweeted Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after CBS said that Perrette had â€œa workplace concernâ€� more than a year ago, and the company took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actress Pauley Perrette thanked CBS for its treatment of her, days after saying she suffered "multiple physical assaults" without describing them before leaving "NCIS" after 15 seasons.

"I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back," Perrette tweeted late Tuesday just after CBS issued its own statement.

"Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern," CBS Television Studios said. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

Neither Perrette nor CBS have offered any specifics on what happened to her or who was responsible. A CBS spokesman declined further comment Wednesday, and Perrette's publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information.

The network on May 8 aired the final "NCIS" episode for Perrette's character, Abby, drawing more than 15 million viewers who made it the second highest rated show of the week.

Then over the weekend she sent a series of long, vague tweets saying she had been assaulted but has "refused to go low" and publicly air what happened.

"It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults," Perrette said in the first of four tweets sent Saturday and Sunday on the subject. "I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

She went on to say there was a "machine" keeping her silent and feeding false stories about her, and that tabloid articles were telling "total lies" about her, again without giving specifics.

"Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans,' Telling the story, THE TRUTH," she tweeted. "I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost?"