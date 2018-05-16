Prosecutor: 2 white men beat, chase black man with truck

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine attorney general's office is taking civil action against two white men accused of attacking an African-American man last month.

Law enforcement officials say 27-year-old Dusty Leo and 34-year-old Maurice Diggins insulted the victim with a racial epithet before attacking him outside a convenience store in Biddeford. They say the men broke the victim's jaw and knocked him to the ground, then chased him in a truck.

Attorney General Janet Mills said "all Mainers should be shocked."

The civil action was brought under the Maine Civil Rights Act. The two men also face criminal charges.

Diggins remains at the York County Jail while Leo was released on bail. Phone numbers for them couldn't be located, and it's unclear if they hired lawyers.