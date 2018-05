PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died and a man has been hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the fatal strike occurred Wednesday afternoon at C.W. Hendrix Farms in Parkland.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department says the man was conscious when he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released.



