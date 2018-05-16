3 Florida men sentenced for plotting to help Islamic State

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Three Florida men will spend years in prison for plotting to assist the Islamic State extremist group.

The Palm Beach Post reports that U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg sentenced 54-year-old Marine veteran Gregory Hubbard to a 12-year sentence Wednesday. She gave an eight-year sentence 33-year-old Dayne Christian and four years to 52-year-old Arness Jackson. Each had pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Hubbard was about to travel overseas to fight with Islamic State militants when the three were arrested nearly two years ago. His two friends were accused of assisting him.

The newspaper reports all three expressed remorse Wednesday and admitted wrongdoing.