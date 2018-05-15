3 North Carolina officers charged with beating suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Three North Carolina law enforcement officers were indicted Tuesday in the beating of a pedestrian who said that he still needs surgery for an eye injury suffered in the arrest last month.

A Wake County grand jury issued the indictments against two state troopers and a deputy sheriff.

The Highway Patrol issued a statement saying troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and willfully failing to discharge duties.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, a canine handler, was also indicted. The sheriff referred questions about the charges to the district attorney.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman didn't respond to an email asking about the indictments.

The deputy and troopers were involved in the arrest of Kyron Hinton in Raleigh in early April while he was crossing a street in Raleigh.

Hinton said at a news conference Tuesday that he needs surgery because the beating broke his eye socket. He also said he has scars from where he was bitten by a law enforcement dog.

Hinton said police video of the arrest, which hasn't been made public, is graphic.

"When you see the actual video footage, it's worse than a horror movie," he said.

Initially, Hinton was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting officers and attacking a law enforcement dog, according to arrest records. The charges were later dropped.

The three law enforcement officers have been place on administrative duty. It wasn't clear if they had lawyers.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison issued a statement saying: "I have full confidence in our judicial system and look forward to this being resolved in court."

