Environmental groups complain about Atlantic Coast Pipeline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A coalition says North Carolina failed to protect the civil rights of residents of color when it approved permits for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The groups want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's civil rights division to require the state Department of Environmental Quality to rescind the permits and perform a more thorough analysis.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported first on their complaint, which accuses the state and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of failing to consider the health and environmental impact. It also says the state obscured the route's disproportionate impact on blacks and Native Americans by comparing demographics within a mile of the pipeline to the rest of each county, rather than the rest of the state.

"The State agencies appear to have relied on FERC's flawed analysis of environmental justice without any separate analysis," the groups said in the letter. "Just because there is a low population concentration does not mean people of low income or people of color would not be disproportionately impacted."

The letter also noted FERC and the state failed to compare the preferred route with alternatives, noting that a route under early consideration would have passed through "wealthier and predominantly white communities near Raleigh" as the $5 billion project carries fracked natural gas from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina.