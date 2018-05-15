Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Thousands of teachers are set to hit the streets of North Carolina's capital, bidding to force a political showdown over wages and funding for public school classrooms in this conservative, tax-cutting state.

As many as 15,000 teachers are expected to gather Wednesday morning in Raleigh as the Republican-dominated state legislature begins its annual session. More than three dozen school districts that educate more than two-thirds of the state's 1.5 million public school students will close classrooms.

North Carolina's main teachers' advocacy group favors Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's proposal to raise salaries by delaying planned tax cuts. Republican legislative leaders say that's not going to happen.

Previous strikes, walkouts and protests in West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky, Colorado and Oklahoma have led legislators in each state to improve pay, benefits or overall school funding.