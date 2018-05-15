Jay-Z questioned by SEC in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - Jay-Z has spent a long afternoon at the New York offices of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The rapper and entrepreneur was scheduled to spend much of the day Tuesday answering questions from SEC investigators as part of their probe of the Iconix Brand Group.

The company bought assets of Jay-Z's Rocawear apparel brand in 2007.

The SEC had to go to court to get Jay-Z to answer questions in the matter. A federal judge ordered the rapper to give a deposition last week.

Photographers snapped pictures of Jay-Z entering and leaving an SEC office in Manhattan.

Lawyers for Jay-Z, who also goes by his birth name, Shawn Carter, had said they didn't believe he had any relevant information to share with SEC investigators.