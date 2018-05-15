Legislative records dominate Democratic gubernatorial debate

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidates and former state representatives, Stacey Evans, left, and Stacey Abrams talk to moderators after debating Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) - Two Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls have squared off in a heated debate as they make their final appeals to voters.

Former state Rep. Stacey Evans and former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams took each other to task Tuesday over their respective legislative records.

Evans continued to press Abrams over her record on HOPE scholarships, an issue that has been a centerpiece of Evans' campaign. She accused Abrams of helping make cuts to the program.

Abrams went after Evans for her legislative record on public education, saying she supported "voucher" programs that provide scholarships for private school tuition.

The two candidates largely agreed on policy aims around gun control and expanding transit.

Either candidate would be the first woman to win the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Georgia.