U2 to play at New York's historic Apollo Theater

FILE - In this July 9, 2017, file photo, musicians, Adam Clayton, from left, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and The Edge, of the band U2, perform on stage at Twickenham Stadium in London. U2 will play a special one night show at New Yorkâ€™s historic Apollo Theater. Howard Stern on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, announced the invitation only event for SiriusXM subscribers during his show on the satellite music service. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - U2 will put on a special one-night show at New York's historic Apollo Theater.

Howard Stern on Tuesday announced the invitation-only event for SiriusXM subscribers during his show on the satellite music service.

The company says U2 will play songs from its "Songs of Experience" album along with classics from its career.

Bono calls it a bucket-list moment and says it's "an incredible honor" to play on the same stage in Harlem that has hosted the legends of soul.

SiriusXM subscribers can win tickets to the June 11 performance through an invitation sent by email.