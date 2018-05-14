Death toll rises to 5 children in North Carolina fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Officials say five children have now died from injuries in a weekend fire in North Carolina.

Two children died Saturday after the fire at a Greensboro apartment.

A nursing supervisor at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center told local media three other children died Sunday at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The names and ages of the children have not been released.

It took Greensboro firefighters about 25 minutes to extinguish the flames around 4 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church said he thinks investigators will be able to say Monday what they think caused the fire.

Church says there were no sprinklers in the apartment. He says he doesn't know if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

A man was treated and released from a Greensboro hospital.