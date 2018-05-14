Man sentenced for threatening US senator from North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota man convicted of threatening the state's Democratic U.S. senator, Heidi Heitkamp, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

A jury in December 2017 found Kevin Olson, of Fargo, guilty of a threatening communication. Authorities say Olson sent an email to Heitkamp's office in December 2016 threatening to shoot her in the head.

Court documents show that Olson admitted he sent the email but refused to answer questions about it. He told investigators that he owned firearms.

Olson faced five years in prison. A sentencing memorandum by prosecutors called Olson a "very dangerous person" and asked for a sentence on the high end of the guideline range.

Olson argued for a sentence of probation or home confinement and community service.