NBC speeding up trend of revived comedy series

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC is turbo-charging the trend of reviving canceled comedies with its pickup of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

The network quickly swooped in after Fox dumped it last week, adding it to NBC's midseason schedule. While the fan outcry was heartening, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said Sunday the decision had largely already been made for business reasons. The show is made by an NBC Universal-owed studio.

Greenblatt said he thinks it's a better fit for NBC's brand than it ever was for Fox, anyway.

NBC opened the week of broadcast schedule announcements with a plan that includes five new dramas and two comedies.