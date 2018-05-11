Clarification: Los Alamos-Plutonium Future story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - In a story May 9 about the future of plutonium core production at a nuclear weapons plant in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported that the Savanna River Site in South Carolina, which produced components for the nation's nuclear weapons caches, has been shuttered since the mid-20th century. The story should have made clear that only the bomb-making area of the plant has been closed, not the entire plant.