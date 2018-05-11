Volcano explosion won't be deadly if people stay out of park

Steam and gas rise from Kilauea's summit crater in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The park is closing Friday due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii volcano that has sputtered lava for a week, destroyed homes and threatened a geothermal plant presents another threat.

Experts fear it could blow its top in the coming days or weeks, which could hurl ash and boulders miles into the air.

They note that as long as people stay out of closed areas of a national park around the volcano, the possible explosion won't be deadly.

No one lives in the immediate area of the summit.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory scientist Tina Neal says communities around 2 miles (3 kilometers) away may be showered by pea-size fragments or dusted with nontoxic ash.

Kilauea has destroyed 36 structures since May 3, when it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater. Fifteen vents spread evacuated neighborhoods.