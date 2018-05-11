Taj Mahal, Keb' Mo' win big at Blues Music Awards in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Taj Mahal, Keb' Mo' and Rick Estrin are among the winners of this year's Blues Music Awards.

The annual awards celebrating blues music were handed out Thursday in Memphis. Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' won the album of the year and contemporary blues album awards for their collaboration on TajMo.

Taj Mahal, the singer, songwriter and musician who fuses world music into his blues, also was named B.B. King entertainer of the year and best acoustic artist. Keb' Mo', the American roots music master, also won best contemporary blues male artist.

Estrin, a singer and harmonica player, won best traditional blues male artist, song of the year, and band of the year with Rick Estrin & The Nightcats.

Mavis Staples retained her title as best soul blues female artist.