Immigration agent sentenced in Kansas leak case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who sent a Wichita television news anchor sensitive law enforcement material has been sentenced to the six months he has already spent in jail.

Andrew J. Pleviak declined to make a statement before he was sentenced Friday to time served and a year of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in February to exceeding authorized access to a government computer.

Defense attorney Stephen Ariagno told the court Pleviak has some mental health issues, but has "been more peaceful" since his medication was changed.

An affidavit released in January shows KAKE-TV anchor Deb Farris told police that Pleviak was sending her law enforcement material and texting messages that were sexual in nature. Farris has said Pleviak's texts made her uncomfortable and scared her.