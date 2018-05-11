Grace Kelly's childhood home fully restored, won't be museum

FILE - This Feb. 7, 1968 file photo shows Princess Grace of Monaco in front of the Monaco Palace. The Philadelphia home where the Oscar-winning actress grew up has been fully restored to its 1950s glory, but it wonâ€™t be open to the public as a museum. Toby Boshak, executive director of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, tells NBCâ€™s â€œTodayâ€� Friday, May 11, 2018, that the six-bedroom, 2.5-story Colonial home will be used by Prince Albert and his family whenever they visit Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Rene Maestri, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia home where Grace Kelly grew up has been restored to its original glory.

Toby Boshak, executive director of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, tells NBC's "Today" that the six-bedroom, 2.5-story Colonial home will be used occasionally by Kelly's son Prince Albert II and his family.

It will also house offices for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and host events for the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, which provides scholarships to emerging talent in theater, dance, and film.

Kelly, an Oscar-winning actress, became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956. She died in 1982.

Prince Albert II bought the home in 2016 and renovated it to look like it did when his mother lived there.

It won't be open to the public as a museum.