Texas man charged in deadly church bus crash back in jail

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - A 21-year-old Texas man is back in jail after authorities say he violated his bond while awaiting trial for a 2017 crash that killed 13 people in a church minibus.

Jack Dillon Young of Leakey was returned to Uvalde County Jail earlier this week after having been free on $380,000 bond. Documents show he violated three conditions of his pretrial release, including testing positive for the active agent in marijuana.

He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He's accused of causing the March 29, 2017, crash on two-lane U.S. 83 west of San Antonio. A National Transportation Safety Board report says Young had taken prescription drugs before the crash and investigators found marijuana in his pickup.