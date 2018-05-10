Palmeiro back on diamond at 53 with hopes of MLB comeback

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2005, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans as he prepares to take batting practice for the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif. Palmeiro says he has agreed to play with his son for the independent Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders at age 53. Palmeiro told the Dallas Morning News in a text Tuesday that he is looking forward to joining the second-year American Association team and will be teammates with his 28-year-old son Patrick. â€œNobody gave me a chance to go to spring training, so I will just take this path,â€� Palmeiro said in the text. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) - Rafael Palmeiro knows there are people who think he is too old and has lost his mind in wanting to make a major league comeback at the age of 53.

Nearly 13 years after his MLB career ended under a cloud because of testing positive for a banned steroid, Palmeiro has joined the independent Cleburne Railroaders as a teammate with his 28-year-old son.

Palmeiro is going the independent route after not getting a non-roster invite from an MLB team during spring training. He said Thursday his goal is to get back to the big leagues, and that is the only reason is he playing again. The slugger had 3,000 hits and 500 home runs but was shunned by Hall of Fame voters and dropped off the ballot.

Palmeiro has never denied testing positive in 2005, but has said he never intentionally took any banned substances and that a tainted vitamin shot caused his failed test. He says he hopes some of the people who think he cheated will see him still able to play productively now.

