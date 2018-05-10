Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2010, file photo, cast member Teairra Mari arrives at the premiere of "Lottery Ticket" in Los Angeles. Mari says sheâ€™ll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Mari says she'll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.

The 30-year-old posted on social media that someone who she loved and trusted compromised her social media and posted the images, which she described as "private and sacred." She says revenge porn is a crime in California.

The act of posting sexually explicit photos of former sex partners without their consent is a misdemeanor, and violators face up to six months in jail.

Mari says she recognizes the need to be more cautious.