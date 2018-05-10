Entergy: Subcontractor paid people to support power plant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A utility company says a subcontractor hired phony supporters to show up at two public hearings to support construction of a new power plant in New Orleans.

Entergy says it did not authorize such payments and had no knowledge of them until it investigated allegations that paid actors were among supporters at public meetings in October and February.

In a Thursday statement, an Entergy lawyer apologized to the New Orleans community and City Council.

The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the new power station, which was opposed by some residents and environmentalists.

Entergy said it had hired a public affairs firm, the Hawthorn Group, to organize support for the plant. Hawthorn, hired another company - Crowds on Demand - which paid people to show support.

___

This story has been corrected to say 'a subcontractor' instead of 'one of its subcontractors' in the 1st paragraph.