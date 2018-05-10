news

Convicted killer told police of penchant for teen girls

In this Wednesday morning, May 9, 2018 photo, Annie Godbout, left, best friend of Kimberly King and Konnie Beyma, Kimberly's sister, walk to a press conference in Macomb Township, Mich. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told reporters Wednesday that investigators suspect 69-year-old Arthur Ream, a man serving life for the 1986 killing of a Detroit-area girl, could be responsible for cold-case slayings of other girls, including Kimberly King, reported missing decades ago. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan inmate named as the suspect in a series of cold-case slayings told police a decade ago about his fondness for teenage girls.

Detroit television station WXYZ reports that Arthur Ream made that and other statements during a videotaped 2008 interview with police investigating the 1986 disappearance of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki.

Ream told officers he was "into" teenage girls. He later said Cindy's death had been driving him "crazy for 22 years."

After his conviction in her slaying, Ream led police to Cindy's remains in a wooded area in Macomb Township, northeast of Detroit.

Still, Ream denied killing the girl, saying she fell from an open elevator at his carpet warehouse.

The FBI is digging in a wooded area for up to seven other girls reported missing decades ago.

