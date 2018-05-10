Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street, building on the market's gains from a day earlier.

Technology and health care stocks rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Thursday.

Micron Technology rose 2.5 percent and Qualcomm climbed 2.3 percent. Envision Healthcare rose 5.5 percent.

Telecom company CenturyLink soared 9 percent after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,707.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,615. The Nasdaq composite increased 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,360.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.