Florida school shooting suspect's brother asks Virginia move

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, left, speaks to his attorney Mark S. Lowry, before a hearing on a probation violation in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz, the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, is asking a judge to allow him to move to Virginia where a full-time job awaits him. The motion says Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic paying $13 an hour. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which the motion says specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A judge will consider a request by the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to be allowed to move to Virginia, where his lawyer says a home, a job and educational opportunities await.

A hearing is set Friday on a motion by the attorney for 18-year-old Zachary Cruz, seeking court permission to move to Staunton, Virginia. A judge must approve because he is on six months' probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The motion says Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people at the school in Parkland.