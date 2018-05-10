Mail sent to UPS headquarters rerouted to Chicago apartment

CHICAGO (AP) - A former UPS worker has been charged in a scam that rerouted thousands of pieces of mail meant for the company's headquarters to his small Chicago apartment.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 24-year-old Dushaun Henderson-Spruce was charged in a criminal complaint with mail theft and fraud.

The charges say Henderson-Spruce submitted a form on Oct. 26 to change the address of the company's headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia, to his one-bedroom garden apartment.

Court records say a UPS security coordinator discovered the change Jan. 16 and postal inspectors retrieved about 3,000 pieces of mail from the apartment.

The charges say more than 10 checks addressed to UPS totaling more than $58,000 were deposited into Henderson-Spruce's account.

Henderson-Spruce has previously said it was a mix-up and his identity may have been stolen.