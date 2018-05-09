Former NY attorney general sighted in Manhattan

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman leaves his apartment building, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman resigned Monday, just hours after accounts of abuse by four women. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has emerged from his apartment building for the first time since his resignation following allegations that he physically abused women.

News photographers and video journalists crowded around Schneiderman on Wednesday as he left his Manhattan apartment building and got into a waiting SUV.

He ignored questions, said, "Have a nice day," and was driven away.

Schneiderman resigned his office after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women who said the Democrat violently slapped or choked them during intimate encounters.

Schneiderman denied abusing anyone but said he had engaged in consensual "role playing."

He hasn't elaborated.

Schneiderman formally resigned his office Tuesday and now faces a criminal investigation.