Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Directors of the Santa Fe Opera on Wednesday announced the new work from Poul Ruders that is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. "The Thirteenth Child" is described as a down-to-the wire thriller for audiences of all ages.

Santa Fe's open-air summer opera stage in the foothills of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains is the backdrop this year for "Doctor Atomic," an opera about the dawn of the atomic age in 1940s New Mexico.

Last year the Santa Fe Opera provided the world premiere of a techno-infused opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.