Funeral set for Indiana police officer killed in shootout

Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department and members of other agencies form a cordon to pay respect to fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts as his casket is carried on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, outside of Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind. He was killed Friday in a shootout with a homicide suspect. His funeral is set for Wednesday. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Hundreds of police officers from across the country are expected to attend the funeral for a western Indiana police officer who was killed during a shootout with a homicide suspect.

The funeral for 45-year-old Terre Haute Officer Robert Pitts takes place Wednesday at Indiana State University's Hulman Center. Officials say Pitts was fatally wounded when he and other officers approached 21-year-old suspect Christopher A. Wolfe, who died of a gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said Tuesday that Pitts represented "what is best in this society."

Pitts was a 16-year member of the Terre Haute Police Department following six years with the police force in the nearby city of Sullivan. He was the father of a daughter and two sons.