Incumbent Manchin has financial edge in US Senate race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin enters the general election campaign with a huge financial advantage as he prepares to defend his West Virginia seat in November against Republican Patrick Morrisey.

The two-term attorney general Morrisey defeated a congressman and a former coal company executive with deep pockets in the Republican primary Tuesday to earn the chance to challenge Manchin. The incumbent easily won the Democratic primary.

Manchin outraised Morrisey by more than 2-to-1 during the primary campaign. The difference in cash on hand was much greater. Manchin's campaign reported $5.3 million in his latest federal filing, compared to $835,000 for Morrisey.

Morrisey also must deal with another disparity - 43 percent of West Virginia voters are registered Democrats, compared to 32 percent registered Republicans.