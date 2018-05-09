Anti-harassment advocate settles suit with California resort

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A woman featured in Time magazine as a prominent member of the #MeToo movement has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against a Southern California luxury resort and the staffing agency that got her a dishwashing job there.

Sandra Pezqueda's attorney says Tuesday that the settlement calls for Excellent Maintenance Service to pay her client $250,000. Pezqueda will then release the firm and the Terranea resort from any claims.

Pezqueda alleged she was fired after complaining to management about a supervisor who sexually harassed her.

She was included in Time's "Persons of the Year" issue last December that honored so-called "silence breakers" who spoke out against harassment.

In settling, the defendants don't acknowledge any wrongdoing.

Terranea has said the resort is "a woman-led business with a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment."