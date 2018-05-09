Mom of Georgia man shot by police doesn't trust prosecutor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The mother of a Georgia man who was fatally shot by police says she doesn't trust the local prosecutor's plan to present the case to a grand jury.

Savannah police shot 20-year-old Ricky Boyd outside his home Jan. 23 while trying to arrest him on a murder warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said Boyd was holding a BB pistol. Boyd's family insists he was unarmed.

Jameillah Smiley told reporters Wednesday she believes local prosecutors and investigators are "covering up" for the officers who shot her son. She wants federal authorities to take over the case.

Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap has said she plans to present the GBI's findings May 21 to a civil grand jury tasked with deciding if any officers should be charged.