N Carolina GOP congressman is first incumbent to lose seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Rep. Robert Pittenger lost his Republican primary to a Southern Baptist pastor who flipped the results of their 2016 primary.

The three-term incumbent is the first congressman to lose this year. This time it was the Rev. Mark Harris who narrowly defeated Pittenger, a wealthy land developer on Tuesday.

The campaign focused on backing from evangelical Christians and who would best support President Donald Trump, who didn't endorse either candidate.

Harris, a former president of the Baptist State Convention in North Carolina, now must pivot toward a general election campaign against Iraq War veteran and Harvard graduate Dan McCready, who won Tuesday's Democratic nomination.