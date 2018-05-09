Indictment: Missing Florida man was killed by wife, friend

This undated photo provided Tuesday, May 8, 2018, by the Leon County jail shows Denise Williams. Florida authorities have arrested Williams, the widow of a man who was reported missing in 2000 and whose remains were found five months ago. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Williams on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted her for first-degree murder in the death of her husband Mike Williams. (Leon County jail via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - An indictment alleges that a Florida man missing for 17 years was killed by his wife and best friend.

Denise Williams was arrested Tuesday after being charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact. The indictment alleges Williams and Brian Winchester conspired for more than nine months to kill Mike Williams.

Denise Williams has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She was being held without bond after a Wednesday hearing.

Mike Williams disappeared in December 2000. The 31-year old had purportedly gone duck hunting alone near Tallahassee. Williams' body wasn't discovered until late last year.

The indictment alleges Winchester shot Mike Williams.

Winchester and Denise Williams later married, but the relationship soured. Winchester was sentenced to 20 years in prison last December for kidnapping Denise Williams.