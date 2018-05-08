Trump tie haunts lone GOP candidate for New Mexico governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Republicans are pinning their hopes for keeping hold of the governor's office in New Mexico on a mild-mannered congressman who helped now-President Donald Trump win his district along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump still lost the statewide vote in New Mexico by 8 percentage points.

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce - the sole Republican candidate for governor - is now courting a progressive-tilting statewide electorate that never warmed to Trump and has soured on the GOP incumbent who can't run again because of term limits amid a tepid state economy.

Democrats already control much of New Mexico politics. A switch to a Democratic governor in November would likely shut Republicans out of New Mexico's redistricting decisions in 2021, consolidating the party's control of the Statehouse for a decade to come.