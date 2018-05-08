Not-guilty plea by detention officer in teenager's death

MIAMI (AP) - A juvenile detention officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal civil rights charges stemming from the death of a 17-year-old in a beating by other inmates that prosecutors say the officer orchestrated using a system of bounties and rewards.

Antwan Lenard Johnson, 35, entered the plea in Miami federal court to charges of conspiracy and deprivation of Elord Revolte's rights while incarcerated, resulting in death. If convicted the charges carry potential life sentences.

An indictment unsealed last week claims Johnson used bounties and rewards at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center to encourage inmates to use violence to punish bad behavior by other inmates.

Prosecutors said Revolte was fatally assaulted by other juveniles in August 2015 because of "statements and behavior" that challenged Johnson's authority. The inmate rewards included extra recreation time, such as watching more television, and snacks.

After he was charged, the Department of Juvenile Justice announced Johnson would be fired from his job.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman approved Johnson's release from jail before trial on $200,000 bail with conditions, including electronic monitoring, home confinement except when working or other necessary reasons, and a requirement that he obtain or seek employment.

"He's going to work at his father's car wash. That's our understanding," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean McLaughlin.

The attack happened on Aug. 30, 2015. Prosecutors say Johnson "communicated in words and gestures" to other juveniles that he wanted them to assault Revolte because of things the teenager had supposedly said to Johnson.

The other inmates, prosecutors said in a statement, "knew that they would not be punished or disciplined by Johnson, but in fact rewarded if they followed his directives."

Revolte was punched and kicked repeatedly by the group, according to prosecutors, and the assaulting inmates were immediately let out of their cells after the boy was taken away so they could watch television. Prosecutors say Johnson also later gave the attacking inmates snacks and "bumped fists" with the one who started the assault.

Revolte died the next day at a hospital.

The Miami Herald reported on what prosecutors described as a practice of incentivized beatings in a series of articles in October.

_____

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt