Anti-harassment advocate settles suit with California resort

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A woman featured in Time magazine as a prominent member of the #MeToo movement has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against a Southern California luxury resort and the staffing agency that got her a dishwashing job there.

City News Service reports Tuesday that Terranea Resort and Excellent Maintenance Service will pay $250,000 to Sandra Pezqueda as part of the settlement. The defendants denied any wrongdoing.

Pezqueda alleged she was fired after complaining to management about a supervisor who sexually harassed her.

She was included in Time's "Persons of the Year" issue last December that honored so-called "silence breakers" who spoke out against harassment.

Her lawyer says the agreement does not include a non-disclosure agreement so Pezqueda can continue to advocate for women's rights in the workplace and share her story.