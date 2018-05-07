Holy haute couture: Met Gala blends fashion, some religion

NEW YORK (AP) - Amal Clooney and Rita Ora were among the early arrivals to this year's religion-themed Met Gala, the annual fundraising fete in New York that brings out Hollywood's elite for an evening of fashion and charity.

Clooney, one of the evening's co-chairs, arrived early in a striking silver corseted top, matched with black slacks and a cascading metallic, rose-patterned skirt. The ensemble, from designer Richard Quinn, made a crinkling sound all the way the Met's iconic steps.

Though the recent Vogue cover girl arrived with movie star husband George Clooney, the Academy Award winner knew his place. "I'm the flower on the side," he joked to reporters.

This year's co-chairs include Vogue's Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

Wintour arrived at Monday night's event in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer and addressed rumors she may be soon step down as Vogue's editor-in-chief.

"I hope not," Wintour simply said before heading into the soiree.

The theme of this year's exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute - "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which focuses on the influence of Catholicism on fashion - seemed to elude many of those attending the gala. Normally, party goers dress in keeping with the theme of the exhibit.

Hints of the night's theme shown through on Olivia Munn's gold mesh headdress and Lynda Carter's updo, which feature the Star of David. Munn wore H&M, a gown inspired by the Crusades. Red, the color worn by cardinals, and fuschia, worn by bishops, also made frequent appearances on the carpet.

Rita Ora's dreamy train trailed down the iconic steps of the Met as photographers frantically snapped pictures of her elaborate black headdress paired with a black Prada gown in layers a cheer fabric.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.