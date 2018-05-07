Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why he's dodging a subpoena rather than answering questions related to a financial investigation of a consumer brand company that bought his Rocawear clothing line, a judge says. In an order made public Thursday, May 3, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe instructed the performer and entrepreneur, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, to appear in a New York courtroom next Tuesday to explain himself. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.

The lawyers on Tuesday will tell U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR'-duh-fee) at a Manhattan hearing why the SEC shouldn't question Jay-Z for more than one day. Gardephe last week challenged the lawyers to say why Jay-Z shouldn't have to submit to interviews for as many days as necessary.

Jay-Z's lawyers argued in court papers on Monday that he's too busy getting ready for a world tour and that the SEC appears to be on a "celebrity hunt." They also say he doesn't have much relevant knowledge to add to an SEC probe of the Iconix Brand Group. Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix in 2007.