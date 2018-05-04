World-renowned climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A world-renowned speed climber has been rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan after he fell and had to spend the night on top of the famous rock.

Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman says rescuers hauled Hans Florine to the summit of El Capitan Thursday evening, but it was too late for a helicopter to get him out.

Rescuers instead hiked to the top to give Florine medical aid Thursday night. Helicopters arrived to take Florine and his climbing partners off El Capitan Friday morning.

Florine posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Well, there is a rescue going on, on El Capitan. And it's me. I think I broke my leg. Rescuers please be safe."

El Capitan rises 3,000 feet (900 meters) from Yosemite Valley.