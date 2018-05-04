news

Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street

FILE- This Jan. 9, 2017, file photo shows, the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 4. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately lower across the board, putting the market on track for its fourth loss this week.

Banks and health care companies led the declines in early trading Friday. JPMorgan Chase lost 1 percent and drugmaker Merck gave up 0.9 percent.

Engineering and construction company Fluor slumped 21 percent after reporting a surprise loss in the first quarter and slashing its forecast for the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,623.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 57 points to 23,872. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,083.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.93 percent.

