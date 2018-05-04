South Carolina abortion ban bill dies in late-night vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's Senate has effectively killed a ban on almost all abortions in the state, voting early Friday morning to return the bill to committee.

Five Republicans joined Democrats in the 24-21 vote, which came after Democrats held the Senate floor for an hours-long filibuster. The measure, now dead for this year, would only have allowed abortions in cases of rape, incest or risk of the mother's life.

The measure was put forth by Sen. Brad Hutto, a Democrat who has long fought abortion restrictions. If his proposal had passed, Hutto said he'd be giving Republicans what they wanted: the most direct way to challenge the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned state bans on abortions. No other state would have such a broad abortion ban.

"I've heard all along that y'all want a challenge to Roe v. Wade. This is a straight up challenge," the Orangeburg Democrat said.

But there may have been more local political considerations too. The ban was placed on a bill that originally made illegal just a rare procedure called dismemberment abortion. And senators on Thursday narrowly failed to force a vote on the new proposal.

If the abortion bill had passed the Senate, it would have then headed to the more conservative House, but a leader of the chamber said he didn't think his colleagues would support the full ban - at least until the U.S. Supreme Court takes up another state's case.

"Unless Roe v. Wade is overturned, the General Assembly must work within existing legal parameters to increase protections for the life of the unborn rather than knowingly pass unconstitutional legislation," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill of Rock Hill.

And if the bill had ended up on his desk, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he would sign it.

"Sometimes you have to fight for what you believe in," said McMaster, who is seeking re-election this year and has four challengers in the Republican primary. "Any bill that reduces abortions in South Carolina, I am for, and I will sign - including that one."

With just three regular days left in a session set to end May 10, senators had been prepared to meet in a rare Friday session instead of taking their typical four-day weekend. They still haven't dealt with several pressing issues including bills dealing with a $9 billion debacle after two utilities abandoned 10 years of planning and construction of two nuclear reactors.