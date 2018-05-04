Police oversight chairman cited in contentious traffic stop

BALTIMORE (AP) - The chairman of a Baltimore police oversight panel was cited in a contentious traffic stop after a court hearing on improving civilian-police relations.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Civilian Oversight Task Force chairman Marvin McKenstry was accused of impeding traffic April 13 after dropping off another panel member following the hearing.

Police Sgt. Terrence McGowan says McKenstry was stopped in the middle of the road and that McKenstry was given multiple chances to move.

McKenstry told McGowan the stop was unlawful.

Body-camera footage obtained by the Sun shows McKenstry refusing 60 requests for his license and registration. He eventually provides his license and says he doesn't have his registration. McKenstry was issued five citations totaling $500.

He told the Sun the misunderstanding has been resolved but didn't elaborate.

