Judge: Neo-Nazi publisher could be liable for 'troll storm'

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A federal magistrate judge has concluded that a neo-Nazi website publisher could be held liable for the conduct of readers who carried out an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against a Montana real estate agent's family.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch recommended Thursday that Tanya Gersh should be allowed to proceed with her lawsuit's claims against The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin.

Anglin's lawyers argue he has a constitutional right to express his "political speech" about Gersh and isn't liable for his readers' words or actions. But the magistrate said it isn't clear that Gersh's claims are "barred as a matter of law" by the First Amendment.

Lynch's recommended findings can be reviewed by a district court judge, and his order isn't a final ruling on Anglin's request to dismiss the case.