Report: States should replace bus fleets with electric buses

In this Wednesday, May 2, 2018 photo passengers board a bus powered by electricity supplied through overhead wires, in Watertown, Mass. According to a report released by Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, or MASSPIRG, Thursday, May 3, 2018, cities and states across the U.S. should move toward replacing their old, diesel-fueled bus fleets with battery electric-powered buses as another step toward weaning the country off fossil fuels. A MASSPIRG spokesman said Thursday that buses with overhead electrical wires are great where the infrastructure is set up for them. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) - States should move quickly to replace their old, diesel-fueled bus fleets with electric-powered buses to help wean the country off fossil fuels.

That's the conclusion of a report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group.

The group argues buses that run on diesel and other fossil fuels harm public health and contribute to climate change by pumping out millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

More than 60 percent of the nation's nearly 70,000 transit buses run on diesel, and another 18 percent on natural gas, while just 0.2 percent are all-electric, the group said.

The push toward electric buses is gaining ground in several states.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in the process of finalizing a contract for the production of five electric buses.