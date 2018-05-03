Bail set for man who took grandmother on police car chase

MILTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who led police on a car chase with his 81-year-old grandmother in the backseat has had his bail set at $7,500 cash.

Patrick Laubenstein was arraigned Wednesday on charges including abuse or neglect of an elderly person and failure to stop for police.

Authorities say Laubenstein, of Randolph, picked up his grandmother from her nursing home Tuesday and took her to Envision Bank, where he tried to withdraw $1,000 from her bank account. The bank refused to give the money to Laubenstein, who took off as police arrived.

Authorities called off the chase after they realized Laubenstein's grandmother was in the car. Police later arrested Laubenstein at his friend's house in Milton.

Laubenstein's lawyer says his grandmother was unharmed and wanted to give him the money.